Analysts Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $4.71

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

HARP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.83% and a negative return on equity of 473.13%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Ronald Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

