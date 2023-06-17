Analysts Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) PT at $27.25

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $767,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at $997,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,760 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,051 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

