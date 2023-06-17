Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $32.88

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Marathon Oil Stock Performance
NYSE MRO opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42.
Marathon Oil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
