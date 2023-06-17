Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $32.88

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

