Analysts Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) PT at $3.64

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.64.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 7.89. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $34.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
