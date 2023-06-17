Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $17.33

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of STRO opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 174.57%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

