Analysts Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $7.67

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.23.

TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

