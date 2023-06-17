Analyzing CompX International (NYSE:CIX) & Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13% Stanley Black & Decker 4.22% 3.45% 1.20%

Dividends

CompX International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CompX International pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CompX International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years. CompX International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $165.66 million 1.69 $20.87 million $1.78 12.75 Stanley Black & Decker $16.95 billion 0.82 $170.10 million $4.47 20.34

This table compares CompX International and Stanley Black & Decker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than CompX International. CompX International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stanley Black & Decker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CompX International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CompX International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CompX International and Stanley Black & Decker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Stanley Black & Decker 0 11 2 0 2.15

Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than CompX International.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats CompX International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

(Get Rating)

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. This segment serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, steering wheels, and billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, and wire harnesses; and grab handles, pin cleats, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats for the recreational marine and other industries. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment. The Tools and Storage segment consists of power tools and equipment, hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment includes the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

