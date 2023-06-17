Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $170.69

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.69 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.30). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 178 ($2.23), with a volume of 941,828 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £874.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

