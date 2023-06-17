Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,316 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,582,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,779 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,088 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The business’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.