Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

