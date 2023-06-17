Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.
Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
