Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.