Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 0.6 %
AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.
Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
