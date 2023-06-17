Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.96.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.93 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.