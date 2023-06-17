Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.96.
Applied Materials Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.93 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59.
Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Further Reading
