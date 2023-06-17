Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Lifted by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Aramark were worth $42,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

