Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.18. 3,124,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,279,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,601.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah Diaz acquired 12,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,718.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,727,601.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,182,305 shares of company stock worth $24,747,859 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $986.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

