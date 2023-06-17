Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.