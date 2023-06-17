Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

