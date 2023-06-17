Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 64,480 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $6,133,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,606.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.9 %

ARES stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $95.42.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,004,000 after purchasing an additional 701,738 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $268,186,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

