Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $217.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,503 shares of company stock worth $21,216,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $213.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.36 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

