Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing



Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

