AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.57

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $15.73. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 9,316 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

AstroNova Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at AstroNova

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 66,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 100,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,243 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

