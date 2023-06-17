Atb Cap Markets Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.56.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$52.30 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$40.93 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$492.23 million.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 92.99%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.