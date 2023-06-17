ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. Veritas Investment Research raised ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CSFB reduced their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Stock Down 0.1 %

ACO.X stock opened at C$40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.97. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$39.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.46.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.