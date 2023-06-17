Athena Investment Management Acquires 314 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

