Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

