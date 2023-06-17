Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

AESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CEO Ben M. Brigham acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $21,980,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $444,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $208,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,277,000.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

