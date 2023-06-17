AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $59.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays cut their target price on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

