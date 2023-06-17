AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $33,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,491.71 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,569.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,490.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

