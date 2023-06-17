AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2,900.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,800.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,491.71 on Friday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,959.58 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,569.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,490.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

