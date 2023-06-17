AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme Sells 4,500,000 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $27,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,790,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,669,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ AVPT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.98.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.
