AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme Sells 4,500,000 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $27,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,790,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,669,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AvePoint Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.98.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 891.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 353,546 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

