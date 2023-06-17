Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $38.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.
Several research analysts have commented on RNA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
