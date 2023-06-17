Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Insider Sells $3,021,438.35 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.44. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

