Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives $64.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

