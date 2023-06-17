B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $219.58 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

