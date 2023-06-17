B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,275 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

