B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 7,702 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $87.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

