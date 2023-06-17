B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

