B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,104 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

