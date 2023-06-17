B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,050,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 365,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

