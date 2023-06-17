B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

