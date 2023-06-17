B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

