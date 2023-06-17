B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,451,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 42,484 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 34,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,752,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $224,996,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $125.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.