B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

