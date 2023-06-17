B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AutoZone by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,491.71 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,569.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,490.26.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

