B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

