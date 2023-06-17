B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

