B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 673 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $431.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average of $336.35. The company has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

