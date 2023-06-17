Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.00

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 67.10 ($0.84). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84), with a volume of 238,939 shares.

Bacanora Lithium Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67. The firm has a market cap of £259.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

