BAE Systems’ (BA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BA. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.76) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.34) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,025.14 ($12.83).

BA stock opened at GBX 968.40 ($12.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 984.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 915.38.

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.51), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($271,982.48). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

