BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.26) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BA. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.34) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.76) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,025.14 ($12.83).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 968.40 ($12.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The firm has a market cap of £29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 984.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 915.38.

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.51), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($271,982.48). Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

